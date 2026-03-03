Israel Iran conflict: Helpline launched for Kannadigas in Dubai

CHIKKAMAGALURU : The Kannadiga community stranded in Dubai has established a helpline for their families back home to get updates about the current situation and their safety. Helpline convenor Hidayat Addur said the team is visiting stranded Kannadigas, giving them moral support and promising medical assistance if required.

Karnataka Sangha Dubai president Shashidhara Nagarajappa encouraged Kannadigas who are stranded in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ajman to approach the organisation members in case they need any assistance. Praveen Shetty, president of the Karnataka NRI Forum (KNRIF), has urged UAE-based Kannadigas to stay calm and refrain from spreading unverified and misleading information via WhatsApp groups and social media. He said the UAE government has guaranteed the safety of all NRIs in the country and all Kannadigas there are secure and unharmed.

Ronald Colasso, a Kannadiga industrialist settled in Dubai, urged the fraternity not to panic. He expressed confidence that the situation would soon return to normalcy and flights would resume operations shortly. He stressed the importance of following the UAE government’s guidelines. He also urged the Government of Karnataka to announce an emergency relief fund to address the pressing situation.