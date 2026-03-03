JDS alliance with NDA will continue, says former PM Devegowda

MANGALURU: Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda said that JDS' alliance with the NDA shall continue. Speaking to reporters during his visit to Kukke Subramanya temple on Monday, Devegowda said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has come up with several pro-people schemes. It is commendable. JDS party stands with the NDA, and the alliance will continue in the future, too.
"PM Modi is a globally recognised leader. Youngsters today must be aware of the government programmes launched in the interest of the nation's progress. Our JDS-led government had also come up with several pro-people schemes," he said.
Devegowda also called upon the youngsters to take up farming in their native places instead of migrating to faraway cities and countries for IT-BT jobs.
"We can earn profits using modern technology in Agriculture. It will also strengthen the sector and economy."
Earlier on Monday, 93-year-old Devegowda offered Ashlesha Bali pooja and 91kg weighing Tulabhara Seva at the Kukke Subramanya temple.
"I am a devotee of Kukke Subramanya. Every month, Ashlesha Bali pooja is offered. Through JDS leader M B Sadashiva, Ashlesha Bali pooja is being offered, and he sends us Prasadam. Whenever it is possible, I personally visit the temple and offer pooja," he added.