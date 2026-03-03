Karnataka

JDS alliance with NDA will continue, says former PM Devegowda

He also advised the young politicians to engage in pro-societal programmes and strive hard to maintain peace among communities.
MANGALURU: Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda said that JDS' alliance with the NDA shall continue. Speaking to reporters during his visit to Kukke Subramanya temple on Monday, Devegowda said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has come up with several pro-people schemes. It is commendable. JDS party stands with the NDA, and the alliance will continue in the future, too.

"PM Modi is a globally recognised leader. Youngsters today must be aware of the government programmes launched in the interest of the nation's progress. Our JDS-led government had also come up with several pro-people schemes," he said. 

Young politicians should engage in pro-societal programmes and strive hard to maintain peace among communities.
Devegowda also called upon the youngsters to take up farming in their native places instead of migrating to faraway cities and countries for IT-BT jobs.

"We can earn profits using modern technology in Agriculture. It will also strengthen the sector and economy." 

Earlier on Monday, 93-year-old Devegowda offered Ashlesha Bali pooja and 91kg weighing Tulabhara Seva at the Kukke Subramanya temple.

"I am a devotee of Kukke Subramanya. Every month, Ashlesha Bali pooja is offered. Through JDS leader M B Sadashiva, Ashlesha Bali pooja is being offered, and he sends us Prasadam. Whenever it is possible, I personally visit the temple and offer pooja," he added.

