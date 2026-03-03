JDS alliance with NDA will continue, says former PM Devegowda

Devegowda also called upon the youngsters to take up farming in their native places instead of migrating to faraway cities and countries for IT-BT jobs.

"We can earn profits using modern technology in Agriculture. It will also strengthen the sector and economy."

Earlier on Monday, 93-year-old Devegowda offered Ashlesha Bali pooja and 91kg weighing Tulabhara Seva at the Kukke Subramanya temple.

"I am a devotee of Kukke Subramanya. Every month, Ashlesha Bali pooja is offered. Through JDS leader M B Sadashiva, Ashlesha Bali pooja is being offered, and he sends us Prasadam. Whenever it is possible, I personally visit the temple and offer pooja," he added.