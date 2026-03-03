Karnataka begins background work for SIR, 73.2% voters mapped

BENGALURU: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, has begun the background work for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), mapping 4.08 crore of the total 5.57 crore voters, which constitutes 73.2% of the total electorate.

According to data from the CEO, the mapping was most extensive in Tumakuru (92.05%), followed by Koppal (91.32%) and Udupi (90.12%). The lowest was in the BBMP South constituency (34.22%), followed by the BBMP Central constituency (34.79%).

“We are ready to start the SIR process as soon as the Election Commission of India directs us. The exercise in Karnataka is likely to start from April and work in the background is going on,” sources in the election commission told The New Indian Express.

At the same time, the State Election Commission (SEC) is working on finalising the electoral rolls for elections to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). SEC officials said, “We are not involved in SIR. We are working on extending the date from April 6 for the final electoral rolls for GBA elections. This is being done to accommodate the SIR exercise as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other staffers will be busy.”

To maintain accuracy, they are comparing electors in the 2025 electoral rolls with that of 2002 to identify additions through progenies. This is to track the dead, those who have shifted or duplicate voters, the officials explained.

“Mapping is a table-top exercise, wherein staffers use the 2002 data as the base for verification. The annual Special Summary Revision (SSR) data is also used to ascertain voters’ details,” an electoral officer said.