Land, cost-sharing hurdles stall key rail projects in Karnataka's Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: Two major railway line projects aimed at improving connectivity in central Karnataka and Malnad such as Shivamogga-Harihara and Shivamogga-Ranebennur via Shikaripura continue to remain on paper with land acquisition and cost-sharing issues emerging as primary bottlenecks.

The 79-km Shivamogga-Harihara railway line was sanctioned on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis between Indian Railways and the state government. The project is intended to provide a shorter rail link between Malnad and central Karnataka, strengthen passenger connectivity and facilitate freight movement to industrial centres around Harihara.

However, the project has not moved beyond sanction. About 488 hectares of land are required, but no land has been handed over so far. Railway sources said the state government is yet to provide land free of cost and commit its share of funding, effectively stalling the project. With no land acquisition, construction has not commenced. Continued delay is also likely to escalate project costs amid rising land prices and construction expenses.

The 96-km Shivamogga-Ranebennur new line via Shikaripura faces similar challenges. The line is aimed at integrating Shivamogga and surrounding Malnad areas with north Karnataka, offering an alternative route for both passenger and freight services. It, too, is structured under a model of 50:50 cost-sharing.