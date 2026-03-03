Priests urge CM Siddaramaiah to raise honorarium

BENGALURU: Members of the Akhila Karnataka Hindu Temple Archakas, Agamikas and Upadhivantas Federation have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy to increase their ‘tasthik’ (honorarium) from the existing Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.

They said there are 1.87 lakh priests in over 37,000 temples across Karnataka, and the current honorarium is meagre and far below the minimum wages fixed by the state government. They further demanded that Rs 5,000 be provided to them per month to buy pooja materials, including flowers, coconuts, camphor, oil, scents, prasadam and other items for the rituals.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the President of the federation Prof KE Radhakrishna, said, “In temples across the state, nearly two lakh individuals render continuous service without any holidays.

Along with the priests who perform daily worship, there are numerous assistants and supporting staff. However, they are paid a paltry Rs 6,000, which is less than the minimum wage. Out of this Rs 6,000, priests must not only sustain their families but also purchase the necessary pooja materials for temple rituals.”