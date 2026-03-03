Script ready for Film City in Mysuru, yet action far away

MYSURU: After remaining on paper for nearly a decade, the proposed Mysuru Film City project — a major infrastructure initiative of the Karnataka government aimed at promoting the Kannada film industry — has finally gathered momentum.

The project envisions a world-class filmmaking hub on 160 acres at Immavu in Mysuru district.

Recently a Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) meeting held in Bengaluru examined the technical and financial viability of the project, including location suitability, engineering design, estimated costs, investment models and other key aspects.

The Film City proposal dates back to the tenure of Ramakrishna Hegde as Chief Minister but failed to progress beyond the proposal stage. The idea gained renewed attention during SM Krishna’s tenure, yet it again remained at the conceptual level.

When Siddaramaiah assumed office as Chief Minister during his first term, he identified Mysuru — his home district — as the location for the Film City in 2017. However, the project soon became entangled in political rivalry. After HD Kumaraswamy became Chief Minister in 2018, the proposed site was shifted to Ramanagara, his Assembly constituency.

Subsequently, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa allocated Rs 500 crore in the Budget and proposed establishing the Film City at the Devika Rani Roerich Estate in Hesaraghatta, Bengaluru. The shifting of locations triggered political debate and protests, with leaders advocating different sites based on party preferences.

The uncertainty was finally resolved after Siddaramaiah returned as Chief Minister for a second term and confirmed the allotment of 160 acres at Immavu village for the project.