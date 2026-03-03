Script ready for Film City in Mysuru, yet action far away

MYSURU: After remaining on paper for nearly a decade, the proposed Mysuru Film City project — a major infrastructure initiative of the Karnataka government aimed at promoting the Kannada film industry — has finally gathered momentum.
The project envisions a world-class filmmaking hub on 160 acres at Immavu in Mysuru district.
Recently a Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) meeting held in Bengaluru examined the technical and financial viability of the project, including location suitability, engineering design, estimated costs, investment models and other key aspects.
The Film City proposal dates back to the tenure of Ramakrishna Hegde as Chief Minister but failed to progress beyond the proposal stage. The idea gained renewed attention during SM Krishna’s tenure, yet it again remained at the conceptual level.
When Siddaramaiah assumed office as Chief Minister during his first term, he identified Mysuru — his home district — as the location for the Film City in 2017. However, the project soon became entangled in political rivalry. After HD Kumaraswamy became Chief Minister in 2018, the proposed site was shifted to Ramanagara, his Assembly constituency.
Subsequently, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa allocated Rs 500 crore in the Budget and proposed establishing the Film City at the Devika Rani Roerich Estate in Hesaraghatta, Bengaluru. The shifting of locations triggered political debate and protests, with leaders advocating different sites based on party preferences.
The uncertainty was finally resolved after Siddaramaiah returned as Chief Minister for a second term and confirmed the allotment of 160 acres at Immavu village for the project.
Film City nodal officer Harish TK told TNIE that the compound wall construction worth Rs 7 crore is being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD).
“DIPR Commissioner Hemant M Nimbalkar has conducted several meetings with experts. Based on their suggestions, the Detailed Project Report has been prepared and will soon be submitted to the government,” he said.
The compound wall for the remaining 50 acres will be taken up in the second phase.
Renowned Kannada film director and producer SV Rajendra Singh Babu, who has been a strong advocate for establishing the Film City in Mysuru, told TNIE that a meeting was recently held with members of the Kannada film fraternity, including Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) president Jayamala and producer Rockline Venkatesh.
“During the meeting, we were informed that tenders would soon be invited for the project. We have submitted our proposals expressing interest in participating in the tender process to establish the Film City. Since the Maharashtra government successfully operates Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai on over 1,000 acres, we suggested that the Karnataka government should run the Film City itself rather than handing it over to private entities,” he said.
He suggested that once the compound wall is completed, the government should begin renting out the defined space on a daily basis to producers for erecting film sets. “As it is a designated area for film production, the government can start allowing set construction on a rental basis. We have shared our suggestions, and it is now up to the officials to advise the government in a manner that benefits the Kannada film industry,” he added.