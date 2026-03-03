SCSP-TSP fund diversion BJP plans major offensive, Congress govt uncomfortable

BENGALURU: Even as tensions continue to simmer within Congress over the alleged diversion of funds under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), BJP is preparing a strategy to corner the state government ahead of the budget.

It is said that funds earmarked exclusively for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) welfare are being redirected to finance the five guarantees.

While the Siddaramaiah government has defended the move, arguing that many beneficiaries of the guarantees belong to SC and ST communities, the issue has triggered dissent among Dalit legislators within Congress.

Sensing an opportunity, BJP has stepped up its political campaign. A pre-budget round table has been convened in Bengaluru at noon on Tuesday at the Legislators’ House Auditorium. The event, organised by the Reservation Protection Forum for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Karnataka, is aimed at mobilising public opinion against what the opposition terms as “diversion” of constitutionally mandated funds.

Senior BJP leaders, including Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Union minister A Narayanaswamy and others, are expected to attend, and they could use the platform to highlight what the party calls a betrayal of Dalit and tribal interests by the Congress government.