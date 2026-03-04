Karnataka CM bats for forum for States to discuss issues

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the Union government to provide an institutional platform, such as a revitalised Inter-State Council, for all states to deliberate and restore balance in the federal structure.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Siddaramaiah expressed Karnataka’s support for a renewed national conversation on Union-State relations. He lauded Stalin for initiating the exercise, which seeks constitutional correction.

Siddaramaiah said the states must have the authority and fiscal space to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them. Karnataka is ready to engage constructively with Tamil Nadu and other like-minded states in advancing an informed national conversation on balancing the Union-State relationship.

The absence of such structured engagement has contributed to the perception that cooperative federalism has receded from lived practice, Siddaramaiah said.