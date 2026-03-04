Land acquisition, forest clearance major hurdles in widening NH 169 that connects Mangaluru with Solapur

MANGALURU: Land acquisition invariably delays infrastructural projects. The widening of NH 169, connecting Mangaluru with Solapur, is no exception.

More than five years ago, the widening of the 45-km between Mangaluru and Karkala began, yet the Rs 1,137 crore project is far from completion.

With a feasibility study initiated in 2014, the proposal to make the NH 169 stretch of 45 kilometers from Bikarnakatte to Sanoor via Moodbidri into four lanes did not roll on till 2017. In 2018, the NHAI finalised the proposal to acquire 180 acres required for the upgrading. The task was initially given to NHAI’s Chitradurga division and later a separate project implementation unit (PIU) was set up.

The project aims to improve regional connectivity and reduce congestion between Mangaluru, Moodbidri and Karkala where there are several educational institutions and tourist spots. The two bypasses at Gurupura and Moodbidri are also expected to reduce traffic congestion. In addition, the upgrading of the highway will be a boost to logistics and foster economic growth and better access to pilgrimage centres at Dharmasthala and Sringeri.

According to NHAI sources compensation disputes over land acquisition are the major hurdles in completing the project. The work is stuck at Padavu village for about 2.5km, near Polali and Alangar, and at Kanthavara in Karkala an 830-meter stretch is pending due to lack of forest clearance. The stretch between Vamanjoor to Bikarnakatte too is stuck due to land acquisition woes.

Mariyamma Thomas, president of NH 169 Bhoo Maalikara Horata Samithi, an action committee of landowners whose properties are being acquired for the road-widening project, said NHAI has to pay Rs 286 crore in compensation to the affected landowners.