Land acquisition, forest clearance major hurdles in widening NH 169 that connects Mangaluru with Solapur

MANGALURU: Land acquisition invariably delays infrastructural projects. The widening of NH 169, connecting Mangaluru with Solapur, is no exception.
More than five years ago, the widening of the 45-km between Mangaluru and Karkala began, yet the Rs 1,137 crore project is far from completion.
With a feasibility study initiated in 2014, the proposal to make the NH 169 stretch of 45 kilometers from Bikarnakatte to Sanoor via Moodbidri into four lanes did not roll on till 2017. In 2018, the NHAI finalised the proposal to acquire 180 acres required for the upgrading. The task was initially given to NHAI’s Chitradurga division and later a separate project implementation unit (PIU) was set up.
The project aims to improve regional connectivity and reduce congestion between Mangaluru, Moodbidri and Karkala where there are several educational institutions and tourist spots. The two bypasses at Gurupura and Moodbidri are also expected to reduce traffic congestion. In addition, the upgrading of the highway will be a boost to logistics and foster economic growth and better access to pilgrimage centres at Dharmasthala and Sringeri.
According to NHAI sources compensation disputes over land acquisition are the major hurdles in completing the project. The work is stuck at Padavu village for about 2.5km, near Polali and Alangar, and at Kanthavara in Karkala an 830-meter stretch is pending due to lack of forest clearance. The stretch between Vamanjoor to Bikarnakatte too is stuck due to land acquisition woes.
Mariyamma Thomas, president of NH 169 Bhoo Maalikara Horata Samithi, an action committee of landowners whose properties are being acquired for the road-widening project, said NHAI has to pay Rs 286 crore in compensation to the affected landowners.
“Special Land Acquisition officer (SLAO) had fixed the compensation in 2020 but the NHAI Project Officer went on an arbitration before the Deputy Commissioner who upheld the SLAO’s order but the NHAI officer filed an appeal against it which is still pending before the district sessions court for last two years. As per the CVC guideline of 2016, the land owners have to be paid Rs 3.50 lakh per cent and the same guideline value per cent has increased to Rs 10,11,700 in 2020 at Padavu village. We are not even demanding the current market value for our land which is Rs 13,35,444 but the NHAI must pay us the compensation as per the 2020 CVC guideline value,” she said.
Now, work on the stretch between Vamanjoor to Baiturli is moving at a fast pace aiming for completion before this monsoon. Retaining wall on the road adjacent to Bhatra Kallurti daivasthana has been completed while a separate road is being laid by deep hill cutting near the Kudupu Katte. “There will be improvements to sharp curves near Kudupu Katte and we are constructing a straighter highway,” said an NHAI official.
Meanwhile, locals have demanded completion of the work before monsoon to prevent major mishaps. “The unscientific hill cutting between Mangalanagara to Baiturli may cause landslides during monsoon near Kudupu. The shopkeepers and the commuters are at risk,” a local resident said.
Apart from two bypasses at Gurupura and Moodbidri, the project includes eight vehicular underpasses, four vehicular overpasses, six minor bridges and a major bridge across Gurupura river.
Abdulla Javed Azmi, Director, NHAI Mangaluru Project, said that ongoing work between Vamanjoor to Baiturli will be completed before monsoon and land issues except for the Baiturli to Bikarnakatte stretch, near Rosa Mystica Convent and at Alangar have been resolved.
“The 2.5km stretch at Paduva village has been descoped over contractor’s failure or delay following land acquisition issues to maintain project timeline. Out of the 45km stretch, we have completed Dense Bituminous Macadam (DBM) work for 32.65 kilometers. Moodbidri Bypass road work connecting the state highway is in progress. Also, from Vamanjoor junction to Kudupu temple stretch work is also underway. The realignment work at Yedapadavu is delayed due to some minor land issues. Our target is to complete the ongoing works by June,” he said.