Our relationship is like honey, milk, not tapping DKS’ phone: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday rubbished the allegations by BJP-JDS leaders of tapping the phones of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his followers. The CM said that Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy have been attempting to create misunderstandings between him and the DyCM, but they would not succeed in this endeavor.

Terming the BJP-JDS leaders’ allegations as desperate statements, the CM stated his relationship with Shivakumar is like milk and honey. He reiterated that the Congress will complete its full tenure and Karnataka will continue to have a chief minister from the Congress.

“None of our MLAs are supporters of either me or DK Shivakumar individually - they are supporters of the Congress. Within the framework of the party discipline, they are free to express personal opinions and maintain cordial relationships.

However, regardless of what any MLA may say, ultimately all of us, including me and Shivakumar, abide by the directions of our party high command. We have said this not once, but a hundred times. This is the ultimate truth,” he said.