Pristine Bettahalasur to go to dumps? BSWML plans waste facility there

BENGALURU: Twenty-four kilometres away from Bengaluru, around 16 villages spread across three Gram Panchayats are involved in allied agriculture activity and dairy farming, free from air, water and soil pollution.

One of them, Bettahalasuru Gram Panchayat, had won the Gandhi Puraskar in the past for best practices in waste segregation, as it achieved 98 percent waste segregation at source. The peace enjoyed by these villagers, whoever, is threatened by the notification issued by the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML).

Last week, the BSWML issued a notification to start an 826-tonne Material Recovery Facility here, leaving villagers with the fear of pollution and groundwater contamination.

Pavithra, a resident of Tharahunise who works as an Operations Manager with Eco-Grama, an NGO involved in waste segregation in Bettahalasur GP, said the villagers fear groundwater pollution and the plant may endanger live stocks besides causing diseases like cancer, due to the daily dumping of 826 tonnes of waste for a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Tharahunise village.

As the news spread, villagers held a signature campaign and handed over an objection letter to the local MLA and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner to stall the project, and the Bettahalasur GP has also sent a show-cause notice to BSWML seeking an explanation on the purpose of such a facility and its impact on the village and the environment.

Pavithra said, as per the 2011 census, 15,000 voting population was found in Bettahalasur gram panchayat and says that two major water lakes, Sadenahalli lake (Rajankunte GP) and Thimmasandra lake (Bettahalasuru GP), are around 1 km from the proposed facility.