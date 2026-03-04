RTI activist BH Veeresh demands TDR buy-back system in Karnataka

BENGALURU: People who part with their land for development projects are given Transferable Development Rights (TDR). However, with the introduction of premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR) by GBA, the TDR system has lost its relevance, BH Veeresh, RTI activist said on Tuesday.

He demanded that the state government come up with a TDR buy-back system or ensure a minimum value guarantee for landowners.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, he said without conducting any ‘existing infrastructure study’, ‘impact study’ and ‘absorption study’ on the implications of premium FAR, GBA had introduced it.

While the government generates more revenue, it has not conducted any study on water availability, capacity of underground drainage system, and environmental impacts on the city due to the permission for additional construction, Veeresh said.