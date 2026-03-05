15 Taluvagera fair murder convicts get seven year rigorous imprisonment

KOPPAL: The Principal District and Sessions Court of Koppal has sentenced 15 convicts to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine in connection with a murder that took place during a fair held at Taluvagera village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal in 2019.

On March 27, 2019, Sharanabasaveshwara fair was going on in Taluvagera village. Complainant Jagadish Havaldar and his friends were passing by the Durugamma temple after purchasing some items and balloons at the fair, when 17 accused formed a gang in front of one Nagappa Hundi’s house and started a fight with sticks, cricket stumps, stones and chili powder.

In the attack, one Mallikarjuna Kandakur was hit on the head with a cricket stump and a stone, resulting in his death on the spot. Jagadish Havaldar and others were also injured.

A case was registered in this regard at Kushtagi police station. The investigation into the case was conducted by Circle Inspector Suresh Talwar and a charge sheet was submitted before the court.

Koppal Principal District and Sessions Judge C Chandrashekar pronounced the verdict on February 28, 2026, stating that the charges against the accused in this case, namely, Kalakappa Hundi, Doddappa Hundi, Nagappa Hundi, Ramesh or Kempanna Hundi, Krishna Hundi, Chidananda Hundi, Sharanappa Hundi, Basavaraj Hundi, Manjunath Hundi, Amarappa Hundi, Neelappa Hundi, Chandrashekar Hundi, Yamanurappa Hundi, Tippanna Malipatil and Muthappa Hundi have been proven and all 15 of them have been convicted of the murder.

The judge sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a total fine of Rs 4,12,500. Two accused in this case, Konthavva Hundi and Renavva Hundi have been released as the charges against them could not be proven.