3,000 govt schools in Karnataka cross 100-year mark

BENGALURU: With more than 3,000 schools across the state having crossed or touched 100 years since establishment, Karnataka Development Authority (KDA) wants the state government and the department of school education to develop the infrastructure at a minimum of one such school in each district.

KDA Chairperson Purushotma Bilimale said, “KDA has surveyed schools that have crossed 100 years across the state. There are more than 3,000 such schools, and they must be given the heritage tag. We understand that it is not possible for the government to focus on all the 3,000 schools, but it is essential to choose one such school from each district. In a year’s time, they can develop 31 such schools in the state.”

Bilimale said, “There is a 100-year-old school in Shivamogga where Shantaveri Gopala Gowda has studied. Similarly, there is a school where great writer Kuvempu studied.