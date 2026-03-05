50 held in Ballari in two months for diverting PDS rice

BALLARI : In a major crackdown on the illegal diversion of public distribution system (PDS) rice, the police in the undivided Ballari district have arrested more than 50 individuals over the past two months for their alleged involvement in the unlawful transportation and sale of subsidised foodgrains.

Official sources said nearly 5 tonnes of PDS rice was seized during multiple raids carried out across the district. The operations were conducted based on information that foodgrains supplied under government welfare schemes were being diverted.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the accused were transporting the rice to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where there is reportedly higher demand in the open market.

Surveillance up to bring down rice diversion racket

A senior police official said the department has intensified surveillance to dismantle the network behind the illegal trade.

“We have formed special teams to monitor the movement of essential commodities across the district. The diversion of PDS rice is a serious offence as it directly affects economically weaker sections. Strict action will continue against those involved, and more arrests are likely in the coming days,” he said.

Authorities suspect the involvement of a well-organised network facilitating the collection, storage and inter-state transportation of the rice. Investigators are now examining financial transactions and supply chains linked to the accused to trace the masterminds behind the operation.

The police department has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any such incidents to the police by calling the 112 helpline.