Delayed wages, payment glitches threaten MGNREGA; activists call for revival

BENGALURU: Delayed wage payments, technological glitches and declining worker participation are threatening the functioning of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), according to Jean Drèze, a welfare economist and activist who has worked extensively on the rural employment guarantee programme.

Speaking at a discussion titled “MGNREGA vs VB-G RAM G: Harsh Realities”, Drèze called for urgent reforms to revive the rural jobs programme as it completes two decades. He noted that the landmark law, enacted in 2005 after years of grassroots mobilisation, was envisioned as a cornerstone of India’s social security architecture.

“The Act has some teeth precisely because it went through this process and because social movements were actively involved,” he said, adding that when governments draft such laws on their own, they “tend to reduce their obligations to the minimum and maximise their powers.”

Drèze recalled that the programme once produced significant results. “Around 2012, about 50 million households were getting some work under the Act,” generating nearly “2.2 billion person-days of labour,” with “about half of the workers being women” and nearly 40% belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

All this, he noted, came “at the cost of half of one percent of the country’s GDP,” making it a major achievement globally.

At the village level, the programme helped create assets and support rural livelihoods. However, he said the scheme has faced growing challenges over the past decade, particularly due to persistent wage payment delays linked to frequent changes in the payment system.

These changes have resulted in “delayed payments, rejected payments, diverted payments, blocked payments and non-payments,” often caused by technical issues such as failed KYC verification.

“They kept changing the payment system. It started with cash, then post offices, then banks, and later electronic systems,” he said. “Each time we change the system, there are delays for months, sometimes even years.”

He added that low wages have also reduced interest among workers, along with uncertainty about whether they will be paid. Real wages, he noted, have remained largely stagnant since 2009 as revisions are linked only to inflation.

These problems, combined with uncertainty about payments, have also created conditions for corruption. Drèze said the lack of reliable payments discourages honest participation by workers and weakens monitoring mechanisms on the ground.