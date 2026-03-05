Edgy over battered roads, Congress MLAs want CM Siddaramaiah to allot Rs 100 crore per constituency

BENGALURU: Ahead of the budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is under pressure from MLAs, especially from his own party, as they are demanding Rs 100 crore for each assembly constituency. Reason: Bad roads across the state.

With road works not taken up in a big way in the last couple of years, MLAs are demanding funds for the same. In the last two years, the CM had allotted Rs 50 crore per constituency, but MLAs were not happy.

In 2025, after the MLAs resisted openly, the CM had to sanction Rs 50 crore which he had announced in the budget. This was constituency development grants earmarked for roads, bridges and other works.

The MLAs say the Rs 50 crore allocated over the past two years has been insufficient, with most of it spent on repairing works. “Road works in constituencies are taken up through State Highways, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) or Public Works Department (PWD) depending on the region.

As major road works have not been taken up for the past two to three years due to Guarantee Schemes, the government is not able to allocate funds for these works. People are questioning the MLAs,” a senior Congress MLA said.