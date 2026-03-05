Fill vacancies under internal reservation, BJP urges Karnataka govt

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Wednesday said vacancies in government departments must be filled by considering internal reservation. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, he said the BJP will launch an agitation if the government fails to consider internal reservation while filling vacancies. The BJP government had increased internal reservation to 56% to ensure justice to all communities, and based on that, vacancies must be filled by considering internal reservation for oppressed and marginalized communities, he said.

The BJP leader said if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has concern for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he should not cite court-related excuses and deliver justice. He criticized the state government for proceeding with recruitment under the old reservation structure.

“You may not know how long you will continue as chief minister. But do not test the patience of the very AHINDA communities whose support brought you to power. Do not provoke oppressed and marginalized communities. If vacancies are filled without implementing internal reservation, you will be responsible for any consequences that follow,” he said.