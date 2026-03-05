Guarantee schemes strain finances of Karnataka govt, but development work continues: Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Even as Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Minister M.B. Patil flagged concerns over the financial sustainability of the State’s ambitious guarantee schemes, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has echoed similar sentiments, stating that the schemes have become a significant fiscal burden on the government.

Jarkiholi said the government is spending nearly Rs 50,000-60,000 crore annually on guarantee schemes. “It is undoubtedly a financial strain on the exchequer. However, development works have not come to a standstill,” he asserted, seeking to counter criticism from the Opposition.

Refuting allegations by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy that the government has failed to deliver over the past two to three years, Jarkiholi termed the charges baseless. “Whether we have worked or not will be decided by the people,” he said.

On the issue of pending payments to contractors, a concern that has repeatedly surfaced in the infrastructure sector, the Minister said the matter could be resolved if brought to the Chief Minister’s notice.

“Once the issue of pending bills is placed before the CM, the problem will be addressed and funds will be released,” he assured.

Expressing concern over ongoing speculation about a possible change in the Chief Minister and power-sharing arrangements within the ruling party, Jarkiholi warned that prolonged ambiguity could destabilize the government.

“One leader speaks of a half-term arrangement, another talks about a full term. Such discussions are creating uncertainty among MLAs, party workers, and officials,” he observed.

He urged the party high command in Delhi to issue a clear and firm decision to end the confusion. “The leadership must clarify whether there will be a change in the Chief Minister before or after the Budget, or not at all. If this confusion continues, it could pose challenges for the government,” he cautioned.

With internal murmurs growing louder and fiscal pressures mounting due to welfare commitments, the coming weeks are likely to be crucial for the State’s political stability as well as its financial management.