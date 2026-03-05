Karnataka

Hit by wildlife raids, farmers in Kushalnagar opt to grow chia

The trend began when a local farmer earned substantial profits from chia, while others suffered losses due to wildlife conflict and adverse weather.
Chia has a short growing cycle of 100 to 120 days, requires minimal maintenance, and is relatively pest- and disease-resistant.
MADIKERI : Abandoned farmlands along forest fringes are a common sight in South Kodagu, as farmers often struggle with crop loss due to raids by wild elephants and boars. But farmers in the Kushalnagar belt have found a promising solution, growing chia seeds.

A low-maintenance, high-value crop, chia is now being successfully harvested by farmers across Maruru, Chinnehalli and 6th Hoskote in Kushalnagar taluk, offering significant returns. The trend began when a local farmer earned substantial profits from chia, while others suffered losses due to wildlife conflict and adverse weather.

“Mahesh, a farmer from Maruru, started cultivating chia about eight years ago. Once others realised that this crop is largely safe from wildlife raids, many farmers adopted it,” said KS Murthy, a farmer from Kudige. Local farmers learned the cultivation process from Mahesh and others, sparking wider adoption in the region.

Chia is untouched by wildlife: farmer

Chia has a short growing cycle of 100 to 120 days, requires minimal maintenance, and is relatively pest- and disease-resistant. “It costs around Rs 25,000 to cultivate one acre, which can yield up to six quintals of seeds. This year, a quintal sold for Rs 16,000,” explained Mahesh, highlighting the crop’s profitability and farmer-friendly nature.

Another farmer, Mahadev, shared his relief, “Earlier, wild animals often destroyed my paddy crops, making it hard to repay loans. Chia is untouched by wildlife and truly a blessing for those living near forests.”

Farmers sell dried chia seeds, which has emerged as a dependable source of income, at the HD Kote market.

Over 30 farmers in the Kushalnagar belt are now cultivating chia, though it is not yet a notified crop under the District Horticulture Department. “Farmers can still receive guidance and support at the Raitha Samparka Kendra in Kushalnagar,” said Shashidhar,Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department.

