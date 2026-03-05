Karnataka High Court notice to state, Centre on caste plea of Madiga Dasaris

BENGALURU: The Madiga Dasaris, a Scheduled Caste (SC) community, scattered across the districts of Gulbarga, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir, Bellary and Vijayanagar, is waging a legal battle to be recognised as a distinct caste in the state.

Justice Nagamohan Das Commission had recommended that the Madiga Dasaris be classified as a separate caste.

An anthropological study by Professor L Srinivas of the Anthropology Department, Hampi University, noted that the Madiga Dasaris are already recognised as a distinct caste in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court issued notices to the state and Union governments seeking their response in the issue.

For Bhimaraya Swamy, an agriculturist, the fight is personal. “I want my community recognised as a legitimate caste among the Scheduled Castes. We are categorised under Adi Karnataka, Madiga, MalaDasari, Adi Andhra, Adi Dravida or Adi Karnataka. But we are a distinct caste group — Madiga Dasari.” He said the Commission had recommended separate recognition for the community. “Don’t we deserve to be recognised for who we are? Nearly eight decades after Independence, must we still struggle to be acknowledged as a separate caste?” he asked.