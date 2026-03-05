Karnataka man kills disabled uncle for refusing to vacate house

BENGALURU: Family members preparing for the final rites of a 52-year-old physically challenged man noticed a tiny drop of blood from his mouth, which raised suspicion. Timely intervention by the police led to the unravelling of a murder allegedly committed by the deceased’s 22-year-old nephew over a dispute related to vacating a rented house.

The accused who had attempted to portray the death as an accidental fall from the bed was arrested by the Viveknagar police.

The deceased has been identified as Inayath Pasha (52), who was living alone on the ground floor of a house owned by his sister Usma Banu in Austin Town on a lease basis. He worked as a two-wheeler mechanic and had been suffering from a disability in his left leg due to polio since birth.

The accused, Masoor Ahmed (22), son of the house owner, works as an adviser in a private firm in HSR Layout.

The police said that on March 1 at around 6.45 pm, Pasha’s son Syed Mohammed Ali found his father unresponsive. Ahmed informed the family that he had visited the house around 4.45 pm and that Pasha had been drinking and might have fallen from the bed, leading to his death.

The post-mortem report revealed that the victim had been assaulted on the face and chest, which led to his death.