Karnataka youth attacked over social media post on Khamenei assassination

KOPPAL: Four persons attacked a youth in Gangavathi of Koppal district on Tuesday for his post on the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Instagram. The victim, Chandrashekhar, hails from Gangavathi and is a dry fruit businessman.

He posted on social media questioning a section of the society for their silence on Pulwama attack and upsurge on the assassination of Khamenei.

It is alleged that four youths assaulted Chandrashekhar at his shop in Gangavathi on Tuesday and threatened to kill him if he continued posting such content. Gangavathi police have registered a case and started a manhunt for the attackers. Chandrashekar said, “I was busy with my business on Tuesday, when four people attacked me.

They asked me why I wrote the post about their community. They threatened to kill me if I continued posting such content. I have filed a case at Gangavathi Town police station. A police official from Koppal said, “The Gangavathi Town police have collected information regarding the incident and are searching for the youths who carried out the attack.”