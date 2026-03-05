Karnataka youth held in POCSO case attacked for talking to victim again

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old man arrested in a POCSO case two years back for having eloped with his lover, who was a minor girl, has been attacked by the latter’s father for continuing to talk to her after coming out of jail.

The victim was reportedly in touch with his girlfriend again for the last month. The girl’s father, who found out about this, sent a message from his daughter’s phone asking the victim to meet her. When the victim went near the girl’s house, he was caught and assaulted by the girl’s father and others. The incident happened at Badarahalli village in Anekal police station limits on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

The victim, B Balu, a native of Hosur taluk in Krishnagiri of Tamil Nadu, was in love with the girl, who was his neighbour in Hosur. The complaint has been filed against the girlfriend’s father, Srinivasan and others.

The Hosur Women Police had registered a POCSO case against him as the girl was a minor. After the case was registered against Balu, the girl’s parents had moved from Hosur and were staying in Anekal. Balu, who came out of jail, started talking to the girl again, police said.

“The victim in his complaint stated that on Friday, he received a message from his girlfriend’s phone asking him to meet her near her house. On Saturday, around 12.30 pm, when he went near her house, three men assaulted him with wooden planks and plastic pipes. They then took him to the girl’s father,” said an officer.

They then informed the matter to the victim’s parents, asking them to warn their son. The parents were also warned to advise him to keep away from the girl. The parents rushed to the spot along with the police. Balu was immediately rushed for treatment.

“We are not aware of the development in the POCSO case. We have taken action for what has happened within our limits,” the officer added. A case of causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, along with other sections of BNS, has been registered against the accused.