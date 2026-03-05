KERC cuts power tariff for farmers, hikes rates for industry, commercial sector

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has announced a revision in electricity tariffs for 2025–26, reducing rates for agricultural pump sets while increasing charges for several commercial and industrial categories. Under the revised tariff, farmers will pay between Rs 6.57 and Rs 7.79 per unit, compared to the earlier uniform rate of Rs 8.30 per unit.

The reduction comes amid concerns over subsidy support for agricultural consumers. At the same time, KERC has increased tariffs for select commercial and industrial consumers, with hikes ranging from 10 paise to 95 paise per unit, depending on the category.

As per the revised structure, consumers under the LT-3a category will pay Rs 235 per kW as fixed charges and Rs 7.10 per unit as energy charges. LT-5 consumers will be charged Rs 165 per HP as fixed charges and Rs 5.20 per unit for energy consumption.

In the high-voltage segment, HT-2a consumers will pay a demand charge of Rs 365 per kVA along with an energy charge of Rs 6.70 per unit. HT-2b consumers will pay Rs 390 per kVA as demand charges and Rs 6.90 per unit as energy charges. The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) have expressed concern over the hike.