KPSC aspirants raise red flag as 10 from same exam hall pass mains

BENGALURU: Two days after Karnataka Public Service commission (KPSC) released results of the Gazetted Probationers Group A and B for 384 vacant posts, aspirants, All Karnataka State Student Association (AKSSA) and former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao accused Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) of corruption by providing certain candidates with highest marks in the mains exam.

The allegations have come after the names of 10 candidates from the same exam hall and consecutive registration numbers appeared in the result list.

Kantha Kumar R, State president of All Karnataka State Student Association (AKSSA), said, “Aspirants who wrote the mains exam were waiting for the results for more than two years and when such incidents are reported, it is injustice to the aspirants. We urge that this has to be investigated by CBI so that justice prevails and deserving candidates get an opportunity.”

Meanwhile, a former IPS officer, Bhaskar Rao, said the KPSC needs an overhaul to match the strict standards of the Union Public Service Commission.

“This involves utilising end-to-end digital security and reducing human involvement in handling exam papers. The government must punish anyone caught running these scams to set a strong example,” Rao said.

KPSC Secretary, Jyothi K, dismissed the allegations and said, “The exam has been conducted in a very transparent manner. It is the first time in the history of KPSC that candidates from the same exam hall have cleared the exams. There was no corruption involved in it. Government of Karnataka, Chief Secretary, Shalini Rajneesh has asked for a inquiry report about the same. We will be submitting a detailed report in two days to the government.”