Link workers encircle BSWML COO in Bengaluru, demand release of eight months’ salary dues

BENGALURU: Hundreds of Link Worker employees attached to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) protested at the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) head office and encircled BSWML Chief Operating Officer Ramamani, demanding the immediate release of eight months of pending salary dues.

Representing the Link Workers, union leader Shashikala, who serves in Kamakshipalya in the Rajajinagar Layout Assembly constituency, said 284 workers working in the Indian Population Project unit under the Department of Health and Family Welfare were deployed in the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike around 25 years ago.

They were working in municipal clinics and hospitals, ensuring the implementation of health programmes such as Pulse Polio awareness among the public, visiting homes for surveys and vaccination programmes, and spreading Information Education Communication (IEC) messages among the public for a salary of Rs 300.

However, after being deployed in the solid waste management department in the civic body, their roles allegedly shifted to segregating waste, conducting inspections at hotels and restaurants, taking photographs of daily waste collection and reporting to concerned officials, election-related work and surveys, all for a meagre payment of Rs 6,000 in 2014.

After sustained struggles and revisions, the payment was raised to Rs 14,884 in 2020, but the payments continue to be irregular.

"There is growing concern now as the Link Worker will be put under a three-year contract term under the Swachh Bharat Mission in BSWML. We have asked the Chief Operating Officer, BSWML, to release the eight months’ dues as the Ugadi festival is approaching, as well as to absorb us under the 'Direct Payment' scheme under GBA."