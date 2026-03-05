Man–animal conflicts in Karnataka rises as experts say core issues remain unaddressed

BENGALURU: The year 2025–26 reported many cases of man–animal conflict. Experts point out that as knee jerk reactions were taken to resolve issues of human deaths by capture and release of wildlife, little or nothing was done to address core concerns.
They also pointed out that as efforts were made by the environment and forest departments to implement the budget announcements made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with increasing the budget allocation, this year the government should focus on adhering to rules. “There is no need to make new announcements, but to ensure that the existing ones are executed. In the wildlife sector, forest land should not be diverted for any kind of projects, and the forest and wildlife laws and rules should be followed. And, in case of the environment sector, focus should be on addressing industrial and air pollution, Construction and Debris (C&D) waste and clearance of encroachments,” said an expert working closely with the government.
Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials said the budget announcement of maintaining and monitoring 3,000 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Bengaluru was implemented, but experts questioned it. “The STPs continue to be in poor condition as flooding continues in Bengaluru.
The government has been unable to clear encroachments. It has reduced the buffer zones and concretised the drains. This only makes matters worse.
The government should focus on revival and rejuvenation of Arkavathy and Vrushabhavathy valleys, a long pending demand. They should follow the court directions and maintain buffer zones around water bodies,” said Nivedita Sunkad, an environment expert.
She added, directions to industries and large establishments to have Common Effluent Treatment Plants has not been followed. Tankers continue to dump waste into rajakaluves.
The government is also doing little to address air pollution. Attention needs to be paid to address the release of methane into the atmosphere, she said. The KSPCB official said, “The Board’s powers are limited. There is a lack of coordination among government departments to address air and water pollution. A simple order – ban on single use plastic – is difficult to implement in Vidhana Soudha. The budget announcement of self certification and automated renewals for industries has to became a window for violations. Many activities are now going unchecked.”
The official added that the Karnataka State Integrated Climate Change Action Plan is being prepared, but its implications will see the same fate as the earlier report which listed the short, medium and long term goals. The government departments did not follow it and there is no follow up check.
An environment official said that mere planting of trees and creating elephant and leopard task forces is not enough. Encouraging forest dwellers to come out, securing forest patches and clearing encroachments is essential.
Former additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) PC Rai said, “Construction of rail barricades only shifts the problem from one place to the other. The maintenance of forest patches continues as essential. “There is an urgent need to fill all vacancies in the guards and watchers posts. It is also the order of the Supreme Court. Strengthening foot patrolling combined with technological interventions is the need of the hour. There is also an urgent need to clear forest weeds, which was unable to be achieved with MNREGA this year.”