Man–animal conflicts in Karnataka rises as experts say core issues remain unaddressed

BENGALURU: The year 2025–26 reported many cases of man–animal conflict. Experts point out that as knee jerk reactions were taken to resolve issues of human deaths by capture and release of wildlife, little or nothing was done to address core concerns.

They also pointed out that as efforts were made by the environment and forest departments to implement the budget announcements made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with increasing the budget allocation, this year the government should focus on adhering to rules. “There is no need to make new announcements, but to ensure that the existing ones are executed. In the wildlife sector, forest land should not be diverted for any kind of projects, and the forest and wildlife laws and rules should be followed. And, in case of the environment sector, focus should be on addressing industrial and air pollution, Construction and Debris (C&D) waste and clearance of encroachments,” said an expert working closely with the government.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials said the budget announcement of maintaining and monitoring 3,000 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Bengaluru was implemented, but experts questioned it. “The STPs continue to be in poor condition as flooding continues in Bengaluru.

The government has been unable to clear encroachments. It has reduced the buffer zones and concretised the drains. This only makes matters worse.

The government should focus on revival and rejuvenation of Arkavathy and Vrushabhavathy valleys, a long pending demand. They should follow the court directions and maintain buffer zones around water bodies,” said Nivedita Sunkad, an environment expert.

She added, directions to industries and large establishments to have Common Effluent Treatment Plants has not been followed. Tankers continue to dump waste into rajakaluves.