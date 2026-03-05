MLA Balakrishna terms DK Shivakumar as future CM, DCM says ‘wait and see’

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his camp seems to be pinning their hopes on the Congress high command deciding on power transfer after the budget session. Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna, a staunch follower of Shivakumar, asserted on Wednesday that the latter will become CM. Asked if the CM will be changed after the budget session, Shivakumar broke into a smile and said, “Just wait and see.”
Sharing the dais with Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh at the foundation laying ceremony for the YG Gudda lift irrigation project in Magadi, Balakrishna rained praises on the brothers as crusaders of development. “Shivakumar is future CM.
We are reaping the benefits of irrigation because of DK brothers,” he said, though Hemavathi river from Tumakuru branch canal has been diverted from Gubbi via the express canal project to Magadi through Kunigal.
Balakrishna, a former JDS MLA, blamed former PM HD Deve Gowda and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for not letting Hemavathi river water to Magadi taluk, so as not to deprive their home district Hassan of water. “In the coming days, steps will be taken to supply water to lakes in other parts of the taluk,” he added.
Shivakumar said, “Water will also flow from Sattegala to fill the Magadi Lake. Why didn’t those who claim to be children of farmers do such a project? Ours is not a government of tomorrow, but of today. People of Magadi are fortunate to have water coming from Cauvery, Hemavati and Yettinahole. The necessary tenders for this have already been called.”
He said, “Our government will be in power for a long time. Officials have been instructed to implement the project in 18-20 months. I will not talk about the chief minister issue now. If I do, they (media) will write about it. Time will tell. I will meet you soon and inform you.”
Suresh said, “Magadi Kempegowda built Bengaluru, whereas Shivakumar is working to alleviate water shortage in Bengaluru South district.” He expressed his desire to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru Rural again.