Processions without permission illegal: Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: In view of unauthorised public processions following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, particularly in pockets like Alipur in Chikkaballapur district where people in large numbers participated in mourning events, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday said no group can hold such marches without obtaining mandatory police permission.

Parameshwara’s statement came in the wake of spontaneous mourning processions and protests organised by some communities in parts of the state, including Bengaluru, in response to Khamenei’s assassination on February 28, during joint US-Israeli airstrikes.

Reports indicate that some of these gatherings led to traffic disruptions and public inconvenience at different places as participants took to the streets without prior approval.

Parameshwara said, “No one is permitted to hold processions in the city or anywhere else without permission. Authorities will not allow such unauthorised activities on the streets, as they can cause problems for the general public, including traffic blockages.”

While acknowledging every community’s right to express grief and solidarity, the minister stressed that all demonstrations must follow legal protocols to maintain public order. He said the same rules apply uniformly to everyone, regardless of the cause or community involved.

The protests, which included marches condemning the circumstances of Khamenei’s killing and raising slogans against the strikes, reflect the deep religious and cultural connections some communities maintain with Iran.

However, officials have maintained that the law and order take precedence, with cases filed where violations have occurred. The state government continues to monitor the situation amid the ongoing 40-day mourning period declared in Iran, ensuring that any future gatherings adhere to established norms.