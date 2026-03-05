West Asia conflict: Price hike rumours lead to long queues at petrol bunks in Karnataka

BHATKAL: As the Middle East crisis deepens, spreading rumours of a possible hike in petrol prices has made people queue up at the petrol pumps in Bhatkal district to stock fuel.

Many motorists were seen even carrying cans to stock fuel as a precautionary measure. The crowding was observed from Monday till late Wednesday evening. Many fuel stations went dry within a few hours and displayed the ‘No Stock’ board.

“This rush was triggered by reports of disruptions in global oil supply routes, and a possible fuel price hike,” said Inayathullah, a local social worker and journalist. The staff at fuel stations, however, ruled out disruptions in fuel supply.