Yuva Nidhi Plus: 5,340 graduates in Karnataka to get job skills

BENGALURU: More than a year after the launch of Yuva Nidhi Plus, which focuses on skilling college graduates, 5,340 students have registered for the programme.

“A government work order has been issued to train 5,340 students for various job roles. Students will be trained under two branches -- Industry-Linkage Cell (ILC) and Private Vocational Training Programme (VTP). There are 3,510 applicants under ILC and 1,830 under VTP,” a senior official from Karnataka Skill Development Corporation said.

“We will divide the applicants into various batches and provide training accordingly. The training will start soon. The department will train non-Yuva Nidhi candidates too if they are interested to enrol.”

So far, four lakh students, including graduates and diploma holders, have registered for the Yuva Nidhi scheme of whom 2,98,000 are eligible.

Of the total 3,79,000 students, more than 47,000 unemployed candidates, or 13 per cent, are engineering graduates. Around 3,00,214 students are from Arts, Science, Commerce, Management and other streams, while 27,843 are non-engineering postgraduates.

The highest number of students registered are from engineering.

As per the work order, while there are 16 job roles under ILC, there are 20 under private VTP.