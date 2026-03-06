CM Siddaramaiah to present 17th budget today, focus on fiscal health

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present his record 17th budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 on Friday, limiting borrowings and keeping the total liabilities at 25 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), as mandated by the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act (KFRA) 2002.

Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio, broke the record of late D Devaraj Urs as the state’s longest serving CM. With expectations of huge revenue expenditure, the CM is likely to present a revenue-deficit budget, but a realistic one in terms of revenue collection, for the second consecutive year. The shortfall for 2025-26 was Rs 18,000 crore.

For 2025-26, the GSDP was projected at Rs 30,70,103 crore (Budget Estimate) with total liabilities at Rs 7,64,655 crore, which was 24.91% of the GSDP, and borrowing at Rs 1.16 lakh crore. This time, with GSDP projected at about Rs 34,38,000 crore, he is likely to create room for borrowings of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore, and managing total liabilities at 24.98% of the GSDP, according to sources. “Managing liabilities of anything less than 25 per cent is not alarming for fiscal health, provided it means quality expenditure, especially on education and health,” suggested noted economist Prof M Govindarao.

The High Power Committee for Redressal of Regional Imbalances in Karnataka recommended a sum of Rs 43,914 crore to address developmental disparities over the next five years (2026-27 to 2031-32). It is to be seen whether the recommendations are reflected in the budget.

Revenue deficit of Rs 6kcr estimated for 2026-27

Apart from this, the Resource Mobilisation Committee (RMC), headed by retired IAS officer KP Krishnan, will boost fiscal health, with focus on asset monetisation, tax reforms and enhancing non-tax revenue.