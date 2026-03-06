Dalit Mahasabha says internal reservation tool to divide community

MYSURU: Dalit Mahasabha president S Rajesh has urged the government to reject the internal reservation report submitted by Justice H N Nagamohan Das, calling it “unscientific and divisive”.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Rajesh said the report attempts to divide communities and should not be implemented.

He demanded that the caste census report prepared by the Karnataka Backward Classes Department be made public and that reservation policies be implemented based on the findings of that report.

“According to the caste census data, there are about 53 lakh people belonging to Scheduled Castes. In this context, the Nagamohan Das report contains several errors,” he said.

Rajesh also claimed that Dr B R Ambedkar was never in favour of internal reservation. “If Dr Ambedkar had supported such a system, it would have been clearly mentioned in the Constitution. When Dalits across the country and the state unite, it becomes difficult for dominant castes to control them. Internal reservation is being used as a tool to create divisions among Dalit communities,” he said.

He claimed that Justice Nagamohan Das had shown “bias” during the process of preparing the report. “From the very first meeting until the submission of the report to the government, there were indications that he favoured one particular community,” Rajesh said.