Faculties make all arrangements for a lone student to attend exam in Koppal college, only to find her absent

KOPPAL: At a Koppal college, teachers, staff and squad members were waiting for a lone student to attend an examination. But she never turned up. The faculties waited for over three hours.

They waited until the exam duration ended and closed the examination centre.

Aaliya, a second-year PUC student of Morarji Residential School in Hiresindogi, was supposed to appear for the Urdu subject examination on Wednesday.

All preparations had been made with ten staff members present for just one student. Although the exam was scheduled to begin at 10 am, the student did not arrive until 10:30 am.

Notably, it became no longer valid to appear for the exam.

The college authorities said that the student did not inform them about her absence. "If fewer students are appearing for any exams or even if there is only one student to attend, the preparations for the exams are the same by the education department," informed an official.

"There have been instances where students remain absent from exams for various reasons. The education department and administration closely monitor the preparations for the exams by students and institutions at the same time. We ensure that fair and strict exams are conducted," the official explained.

This year, 15,844 students are appearing for the PU exams in the Koppal district. 13,590 are regular students, 463 are private students, and 1,794 students are repeaters. Seven students have opted for improvement in their marks.