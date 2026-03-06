Gadag villagers flock to Goa, Kerala for livelihood

GADAG : With the onset of summer and agriculture-related jobs becoming infrequent, many farm labourers from Gadag are now relocating to Kerala and Goa in search of livelihood. In Gadag district, a large percentage of rural area is dependent on rain-fed agriculture. With the break in crop cycle, many people in rural areas who used to work as daily wagers are unemployed now.

Many people from Gadag, Mundargi, Ron, Lakshmeshewar and Shirahatti taluk are angling for odd jobs at the beaches of Goa and Kerala. The presence of many Gadag villagers who have already settled there is an added inducement.

Villages such as Paapanashi, Kabalayatkatti, Adavi Somapur and Attikatti wear a deserted look these days. The elders from these villages have shifted to nearby towns and cities for their grandchildren’s examinations and other family members have moved to Kerala and Goa for employment and business opportunities.

Raviraj Doddamani, a resident of Kabalayatkatti, said, “Many youngsters, women and the middle-aged men are moving to cities and some to neighbouring states. They will earn a good income in these two to three months and come back home and work for less income but enjoy with all the relatives till next March.”