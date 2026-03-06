Governance reset may take centre stage in 17th Karnataka Budget

BENGALURU: Amid political uncertainty and allegations of corruption across departments denting the government’s image, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to turn the spotlight on administrative efficiency. In his 17th Budget to be presented on Friday, the CM is likely to unveil measures aimed at streamlining governance and restoring public confidence.
Siddaramaiah is likely to introduce a mechanism to regulate transfers across departments, particularly in those known for high corruption in postings, including mines and geology, transport and excise. This time, even Class 1 officers are expected to be brought under a counselling-based transfer system. In the last couple of years, corruption and scams have brought the government under the lens and opposition parties had raised the issues inside and outside the Assembly, putting the Congress and state government on the backfoot.
The MUDA site allotment and the Valmiki Corporation fund diversion scams as well as the recent case of excise officials demanding huge bribes to issue licences have pushed the government into the corner.
Government sources said counselling must be done for transfers. “There is huge corruption and also pressure from elected representatives. If we tackle corruption in transfers and deliver of services, efficiency of the government will improve,’’ sources said.
RV Deshpande, senior Congress MLA and chairman, Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-II, said they have submitted many recommendations to the chief minister. “There is a need for administration reformation that should reduce the gap between government and people. We hope that the government implements (the recommendations),’’ he said.
TS Vijay Bhaskar, former chief secretary, who also headed the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-I, said there is a need for rationalising some posts which are not as relevant as it was a few years back. Clerical posts can be removed and technical posts can be included. There is a need to stress on providing online delivery services through digitalisation.