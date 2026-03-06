Governance reset may take centre stage in 17th Karnataka Budget

BENGALURU: Amid political uncertainty and allegations of corruption across departments denting the government’s image, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to turn the spotlight on administrative efficiency. In his 17th Budget to be presented on Friday, the CM is likely to unveil measures aimed at streamlining governance and restoring public confidence.

Siddaramaiah is likely to introduce a mechanism to regulate transfers across departments, particularly in those known for high corruption in postings, including mines and geology, transport and excise. This time, even Class 1 officers are expected to be brought under a counselling-based transfer system. In the last couple of years, corruption and scams have brought the government under the lens and opposition parties had raised the issues inside and outside the Assembly, putting the Congress and state government on the backfoot.

The MUDA site allotment and the Valmiki Corporation fund diversion scams as well as the recent case of excise officials demanding huge bribes to issue licences have pushed the government into the corner.

Government sources said counselling must be done for transfers. “There is huge corruption and also pressure from elected representatives. If we tackle corruption in transfers and deliver of services, efficiency of the government will improve,’’ sources said.