Karnataka allocates Rs 5,000 crore to tackle Bengaluru flooding after recent urban deluge

BENGALURU: To boost Bengaluru’s infrastructure, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced an allocation of Rs 7,000 crore as a grant for the city’s infrastructure development. The same amount was granted last year as well.

He also announced that for the long term durability of city roads, more than 450 km of roads will be white topped, Siddaramaiah said, at a cost of a whopping Rs 3,500 crore.

After the city’s image took a beating due to urban flooding following a cloudburst, the Chief Minister said that various disaster management programmes will be taken up over a five year period at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore to control flooding in Bengaluru city.

While Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s ambitious tunnel road project is yet to take off, the budget announced the construction of a tunnel road and an elevated corridor from Hebbal Junction to Mekhri Circle at a cost of Rs 2,250 crore.

Five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority have been asked to mobilise resources for development works by issuing ‘Municipal Bonds’ based on their balance sheets.

In the budget, CM Siddaramaiah said that for future growth and sustainable land use planning, a new Revised Master Plan 2041 (RMP) for Bengaluru will be implemented by the end of 2027. Additionally, a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) will be prepared within six months.