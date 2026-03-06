Karnataka budget 2026-27: Siddaramaiah focuses on modern farming, millet push and agri value addition
BELAGAVI: Seeking to strengthen the farm economy while promoting sustainable agriculture, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a series of initiatives for the agriculture, horticulture and sericulture sectors in the state Budget 2026-27, with a focus on technology, value addition and improved market access for farmers.
The government said its farm policy will rest on four key pillars- scientific farming guidance, financial assistance to farmers, supply of high-quality agricultural inputs and crop management, and expansion of post-harvest storage infrastructure.
The aim, the Chief Minister said, is to improve farm productivity while increasing farmers' incomes.
Another major highlight of the budget is the launch of the Chief Minister Krishi Vistara Yojana, which will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 100 crore over the next three years. The scheme is designed to promote value addition to agricultural produce and encourage the reuse of agricultural waste, thereby creating additional income opportunities for farmers and reducing environmental impact.
In a move aimed at strengthening the growing millet sector, the government will establish a Millet Hub as a single-window system to promote millets and organic produce. Karnataka, already one of the leading millet producers in the country, hopes the initiative will support farmers with marketing, branding and processing facilities.
The budget also places emphasis on technology in agriculture. The existing Farmer Call Centre will be upgraded using artificial intelligence to provide farmers with faster and more accurate advisory services on crop management, pest control and weather-related issues.
To reduce the cost of cultivation, the government will expand the Hi-Tech Harvester Hub Scheme by including precision sowing and planting machinery. Officials believe this will help farmers adopt modern farming techniques and reduce dependence on labour.
The state also plans to promote organic farming by introducing an Organic Certification System to convert Pandavapura into a fully organic taluk.
In a marketing initiative, the government will establish ‘Raita Malls’ through Mysore Sales International Limited in all taluks of Kolar district to help farmers sell their produce directly.
HORTICULTURE
The horticulture sector also received attention in the budget, with the government announcing plans to set up horticulture-based industries on a public-private partnership model in departmental farms and nurseries. Two large cold storages with a combined capacity of 12,000 metric tonnes will be constructed at a cost of Rs 64 crore to reduce post-harvest losses.
Further, the state will undertake the comprehensive development of the historic Lingambudhi Garden and promote soil-less cultivation techniques to conserve water and prevent crop diseases.
SERICULTURE
For the sericulture sector, the government announced the establishment of Silk Parks in Ramanagara, Shidlaghatta, Haveri, Tandavapura and Kalaburagi, aimed at strengthening the silk value chain and boosting employment in rural areas.
With these initiatives, the state government hopes to modernise agriculture while improving farmers’ incomes and promoting sustainable farming practices across Karnataka.