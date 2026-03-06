Karnataka Budget 2026: State to fill 8,000 home dept vacancies; plans new police stations

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister in his 17th budget announced that a total of 8000 various vacant posts in the Home Department will be filled up through direct recruitment.

To avoid any kind of recruitment malpractices, a permanent Police and Police Auxiliary Services Recruitment Board will be established to recruit systematically, transparently and regularly in the Home Department. It is proposed to construct permanent barracks for 1,000 personnel at a cost of Rs 20 crore to provide accommodation facilities for staff deployed for bandobast duties during the Legislature Session held at Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi.

For the efficient management of the law and order and the traffic system in the State, 12 new police stations will be established. Further, 10 new police station buildings will be constructed at a cost of Rs.30 crore during the current year. New vehicles, at the cost of Rs 75 crore, will be provided with a view to increasing the mobility in the Home Department.

With a view to effectively managing traffic congestion in Bengaluru, an integrated digital platform will be developed at a cost of Rs.25 crore. Under ‘Operation Parishuddikarana,’ sophisticated security inspection equipment including Artificial Intrusion Detection System, CCTV, and Body-worn Cameras will be provided at a cost of Rs. 20 crore to prevent the use of mobiles, marijuana, other prohibited items, and illegal activities in all prisons. A Drug De-addiction Centre will be established in the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.

Former Director General and Inspector General of Police L Revannasiddaiah, who also served as the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru city, said that decision to fill 8000 policemen are less compared to the growing population. "There should be a trained reserve to meet the requirements as and when," the retired IPS officer said, welcoming the government's proposal to construct permanent barracks for staff deployed for bandobast duties during the Legislature Session held at Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi.