Karnataka govt holds back on internal quota decision, to discuss again

BENGALURU: Apprehensive about sections of Schedule Caste (SC) communities, especially SC Left (Madigas) getting annoyed, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday refrained from taking any decision on internal quota. However, the cabinet entrusted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to call another meeting to discuss the issue exclusively and take a call.

Last Thursday’s cabinet meeting decided to fill 56,432 vacancies in the government, adhering to 50 per cent quota, but did not clarify whether it will apply internal quota for SCs or not.

This week, the cabinet held detailed discussions on legal complications of applying internal quota for 15 per cent, as there are cases in court against breaching the 50 per cent ceiling.

With the issue appearing tricky, Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh and another minister suggested setting up of a cabinet sub-committee to study the details, but it did not appeal to Siddaramaiah. “How many more sub-committees are needed? Let’s take a decision as soon as possible,” he is reported to have said.

SC Left community ministers KH Muniyappa and RB Timmapur, and SC Right ministers Dr G Parameshwara and Dr HC Mahadevappa also took part in the debate. Meanwhile, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar intervened and gave some suggestions.

According to sources, internal quota cannot be applied for filling up 56,432 vacancies as the notification has already been issued. Some ministers suggested a quota matrix of 5.3 per cent each for SC Left and SC Right, and 4.4 per cent for Bovis, Lambanis, Koracha, Korama and other nomadic SC communities, in the 15 per cent SC quota.