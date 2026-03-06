Karnataka govt holds back on internal quota decision, to discuss again

BENGALURU: Apprehensive about sections of Schedule Caste (SC) communities, especially SC Left (Madigas) getting annoyed, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday refrained from taking any decision on internal quota. However, the cabinet entrusted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to call another meeting to discuss the issue exclusively and take a call.
Last Thursday’s cabinet meeting decided to fill 56,432 vacancies in the government, adhering to 50 per cent quota, but did not clarify whether it will apply internal quota for SCs or not.
This week, the cabinet held detailed discussions on legal complications of applying internal quota for 15 per cent, as there are cases in court against breaching the 50 per cent ceiling.
With the issue appearing tricky, Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh and another minister suggested setting up of a cabinet sub-committee to study the details, but it did not appeal to Siddaramaiah. “How many more sub-committees are needed? Let’s take a decision as soon as possible,” he is reported to have said.
SC Left community ministers KH Muniyappa and RB Timmapur, and SC Right ministers Dr G Parameshwara and Dr HC Mahadevappa also took part in the debate. Meanwhile, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar intervened and gave some suggestions.
According to sources, internal quota cannot be applied for filling up 56,432 vacancies as the notification has already been issued. Some ministers suggested a quota matrix of 5.3 per cent each for SC Left and SC Right, and 4.4 per cent for Bovis, Lambanis, Koracha, Korama and other nomadic SC communities, in the 15 per cent SC quota.
It will come up for discussion at the next cabinet meeting. However, even if a decision is taken in this regard, it will not apply for the recent recruitment order, according to sources. The SC Left community is all set to stage protests from Friday against the government for not taking a call on the issue.
Briefing the press, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil clarified that the government is committed to implement internal quota for SCs. “The CM will call a cabinet meeting to discuss the issue with more intensity as soon as possible. The notification for filling 56,432 posts holds good. But the cabinet will discuss how internal quota could be applied,” he clarified.
Other decisions
KSRTC to purchase 144 BS-VI urban transport diesel buses at Rs 62 crore
Development work on distribution canals of Virija, Devaraya, RBLL and Bangaradoddy canals in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, at Rs 60 crore
Reconstruction of four bridges at Jiragiyal, Manikeshwar, Chandapur and Halhalli across Manjra river in Bhalki taluk, Bidar district, and barrages in Aurad taluk at Rs 151.70 crore
Amend sections of Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, and Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, to allow revenue generation through advertisements in public places
Purchase of hardware and software for implementation of ICJS (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System) services in state under Police Modernization Project at Rs 227.58 crore
Registration of housing plot allotted by BDA to widow of late MLA Shivananda Rudrappa, Shailaja Shivananda Ambadagatti, converting lease into obsolete sale deed in Banashankari, Bengaluru