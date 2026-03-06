Karnataka Lokayukta raids in six districts expose Rs 28 crore illegal assets

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Thursday unearthed a total of Rs 35.65 crore assets owned by eight officials of the state government, of which Rs 27.61 crore is the disproportionate assets (DA).

The search on the premises of Sathyanarayana M, Assistant Executive Engineer of Mahanagara Palike in Hassan, is likely to be completed on Friday. However, as per preliminary reports, he was found to possess Rs 1.o36kg gold, 11.208kg silver, six sites, three houses and three acres 33 guntas of agricultural land. The total DA is yet to be known as the search was continuing at the time of filing this report.

The assets were found during the simultaneous raid on 42 premises related to the eight accused officials in six districts of the state.

Asif Iqbal Khaleel, Assistant Executive Engineer, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, Mysuru, possesses Rs 6.89 crore DA, including five sites, seven houses and Rs 2.78 crore worth of gold and silver ornaments. Similarly, Prakash Erappa Godbole, Junior Engineer, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited, Indi taluk of Vijayapura district, possessed Rs 4.60 crore DA, including a school building and two sites.

According to the official statement about the DA allegedly acquired by other accused officials, Rs 3.43 crore by Shashidhar R, Chief Executive Officer of Singanayakanahalli Raita Seva Sahakara Sangha in Yelahanka Taluk of Bengaluru; Rs 4.41 crore by Vasanth Valappa Naik, Chief Engineer, K-SHIP, Bengaluru; Rs 3.01 crore by Sathish S, Assistant Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Mandya Sub-Division; Rs 1.82 crore by M K Surakod, Taluk Backwards Classes Welfare Officer, Shirahatti taluk of Gadag district; and Rs 1.54 crore by Veeresh Rudraiah Hiremat, Electrical Inspector, Yadagir district, including 5 sites, 2 houses and 4 acres 34 guntas agricultural land.