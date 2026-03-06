Karnataka to develop 1,846 km of roads in 2026–27 under SHDP Stage-II

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government plans to develop 1,846 km of roads during 2026–27 under Stage-II of the State Highway Development Project (SHDP) at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, according to proposals announced in the State Budget as part of an extensive road and infrastructure development programme.

Under Phase-V, Stage-I of the State Highway Development Project, works covering 1,512 km of roads at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore are already under implementation.

In 2026–27, an additional 1,846 km of roads will be developed under Stage-II at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, according to the State Budget proposals.

Apart from this, the Public Works Department (PWD) will take up the development of 2,200 km of State Highways and 3,500 km of Major District Roads during 2026–27 under various ongoing schemes, with an estimated investment of Rs 5,776 crore.

The government will also initiate preparations for the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-assisted Karnataka State Highway Improvement Project-IV (KSHIP-IV).