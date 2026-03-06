Karnataka to develop 1,846 km of roads in 2026–27 under SHDP Stage-II

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government plans to develop 1,846 km of roads during 2026–27 under Stage-II of the State Highway Development Project (SHDP) at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, according to proposals announced in the State Budget as part of an extensive road and infrastructure development programme.
Under Phase-V, Stage-I of the State Highway Development Project, works covering 1,512 km of roads at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore are already under implementation.
In 2026–27, an additional 1,846 km of roads will be developed under Stage-II at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, according to the State Budget proposals.
Apart from this, the Public Works Department (PWD) will take up the development of 2,200 km of State Highways and 3,500 km of Major District Roads during 2026–27 under various ongoing schemes, with an estimated investment of Rs 5,776 crore.
The government will also initiate preparations for the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-assisted Karnataka State Highway Improvement Project-IV (KSHIP-IV).
Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), approvals and tendering processes will be taken up for the development of 875 km of roads across the State at a cost of Rs 5,736 crore.
In the bridges sector, sanction has already been accorded for the construction of 216 bridges, repair of 288 bridges and construction of 386 footbridges at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore during 2025–26.
Building on this initiative, the government plans to construct additional bridges with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore over the next two years.
To improve safety in remote areas, 300 footbridges will be constructed in unconnected habitations of the Malenadu and coastal regions, aimed particularly at ensuring safe movement for residents and school students, as announced in the Budget for the upcoming financial year.
Additionally, an expert committee will be constituted to bring uniformity in the design and cost of buildings constructed by various State departments, with all building estimates to be finalised based on the committee’s recommendations.
Other initiatives include the widening and development of the 135-km Vaghdari–Ribbanpalli road at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, with 50% funding expected from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).
Among other works, an administrative block, indoor stadium and officers’ quarters will be constructed within the premises of the Governor’s office at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore.