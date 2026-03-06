Kodagu road reconstruction, health sector receive boost in state budget

MADIKERI: Road connectivity and the health sector in Kodagu have received a boost in the state budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. While Congress members termed it a progressive budget, BJP leaders criticised it as a “useless budget” with no special consideration for the district.
The state budget has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the reconstruction of damaged roads and bridges following incessant rainfall in regions including Virajpet, Madikeri and Ponnampet.
Developmental projects for the Kodava Development Board, funds for the welfare of tribes who form a significant population in the district, and the health sector have also received support in the budget.
While Virajpet Hospital will be upgraded from a 200 bed capacity to 400 beds, the budget assures funds for the upgradation of Kushalnagar Community Hospital. Ponnampet will also get a new community hospital.
However, stakeholders in the tourism sector said the budget does not mention any special funds for tourism development.
Nagendra Prasad, president of the Kodagu District Chamber of Commerce and Industry Association, said that although Kodagu generates increased revenue for the state through tourism and liquor sales, no funds have been sanctioned for tourism infrastructure in the district.
“From property tax of hospitality facilities to GST, the tourism sector contributes immensely to the state revenue. But unfortunately, this revenue is not being invested back to further improve the sector,” he opined.
Meanwhile, former BJP MLA K. G. Bopaiah criticised the budget as a “useless” one and a “record budget of complete failure”. He said the budget is not people friendly and added that for the 17th time the Chief Minister has made “only promises, declarations and vague plans without any absolute focus”.
He recalled that the BJP government had sanctioned special funds to the district as per the Nanjundappa report due to heavy rainfall and said, “We used to sanction up to Rs 100 crore as a special package for the district. But for the past three years, the state has neglected Kodagu,” he alleged.
He further alleged that there is no plan or precision in the sanctioning of funds for mitigation projects to curb wildlife conflict.
Dharmaja Uthappa, district president of the Congress party, said the budget is progressive and that the Kodava Development Board, road connectivity and the health sector have received a boost.
“Even the issue of wildlife conflict is addressed and it is overall a pro development budget,” he opined.