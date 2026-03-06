Meet to end factional feud in Davanagere BJP unit inconclusive

DAVANGERE: A meeting held by the state BJP leadership here on Thursday to resolve the differences within its Davanagere district unit remained inconclusive.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra and party’s national general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Radha Mohan Aggarwal met the factions led by Renukacharya and GM Siddeshwara.

However, with no consensus emerging, the meeting ended with assurances to resolve the differences within the unit at the earliest. Some leaders of the both factions sought party tickets to contest elections in the future. However, no assurances were given to them.

Sources told TNIE that Shivakumar, who contested the 2023 Assembly elections, questioned Vijayendra whether he was used as a stop-gap arrangement and sidelined after the elections when the Madal family returned to the party.

Shivakumar said, “If this is the situation, how can the party develop second and third-rung leadership?”

The sources said Shivakumar demanded that the state leadership allow him to organise the unit for two years. The party should conduct a survey to know his popularity before finalising the ticket here. He pointed out that one family has been controlling the BJP in Channagiri for 20 years.

Siddeshwara said many ticket aspirants expressed concern over top leaders such as BS Yediyurappa, who is a member of the BJP national executive committee, announcing tickets in public functions without getting any clearance from the party leadership. This must end or else the party-building work will be affected, he said.