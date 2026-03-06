Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy slams CM Siddaramaiah over internal quota

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who beat Devaraj Urs’s record of being the longest serving CM and claims to be a champion of the AHINDA communities, is not able to decide on internal reservation for the SCs.

Addressing JDS workers after welcoming several leaders of Swabhimani Janata Party from Malur Assembly constituency to his party, Kumaraswamy said people should realise that Congress leaders speak about AHINDA communities only during elections. Kumaraswamy said there are two to three groups within the state cabinet which differ on the implementation of internal reservation.

He said former PM HD Deve Gowda fought for social justice and ensured that many communities got the benefit of reservation. This is evident in government recruitments as well as in the legislative Assembly.

Kumaraswamy said he has been urging the state government to release the list of communities that got the benefit of reservation for the last 10 years. If the list is released, the true colours of Siddaramaiah will be revealed, he added.