75,000 hectares in Kalyana Karnataka region to turn green

KARWAR : To increase green cover in the dry Kalyana Karnataka region, the state government has announced a massive afforestation programme covering 75,000 hectares.

Strengthening the Forest Department through large-scale recruitment and mitigating human–animal conflict are also key promises in the Karnataka Budget 2026.

While outlining his vision for a sustainable economy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah placed significant emphasis on conservation and conflict mitigation. Announcing the afforestation programme, he said the Kalyana Karnataka districts currently have less than 10% forest cover.

“As per the National Forest Policy, green initiatives must be prioritised. Forest-related activities will be taken up across 75,000 hectares, with an allocation of Rs 150 crore, including Rs 50 crore from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the government has spent Rs 1,044 crore over the past three years to mitigate human–animal conflicts.

The funds were used for compensation for crop loss, livestock loss and human casualties, as well as recruitment of 358 personnel for elephant and leopard task forces, construction of elephant-proof trenches, installation of solar-powered fences, and railway barricades.

Siddaramaiah announced that Rs 1,500 crore will be spent over the next five years to further strengthen conflict mitigation efforts. A leopard rehabilitation centre will also be set up at Bannerghatta for Rs 5 crore, where leopards captured in human habitats around Bengaluru will be housed.

Additionally, 2,000 vacant posts in the Forest Department will be filled during the current financial year. The government has also approved a long-pending demand to declare the Hesaraghatta grasslands a protected habitat for water birds, grassland birds and small mammals.

Accordingly, 5,676 acres will be notified as the ‘Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve.’

As a tribute to noted environmentalist Salumarada Thimakka, who passed away recently, a memorial will be established near Hulikal–Kudur. The Chief Minister also announced plans to create a biodiversity park at Madappanahalli in Bengaluru North, to be named the Basavanna Biodiversity Park, spread across 153 acres.