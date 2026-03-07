800 Karnataka govt schools to be upgraded to KPS in phases

BENGALURU: With an aim to facilitate providing quality education under one roof from LKG to Class 12, the Karnataka government has announced plans to upgrade almost 800 schools as Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) for Rs 3,900 crore, phase-wise, for a period of three years.

In a first, the government has also allocated 90 days maternity leave for female guest lecturers. Besides, the budget announced implementation of Rohith Vemula Act in educational institutions to prevent atrocities on the lines of caste among students in the state. “With the slogan, Uttama Kalike, Ujjwala Bhavishya (Better Learning, Brighter Future), 800 schools comprising 500 schools under Asian Development Bank (ADB) assistance, 200 schools using KKRDB funds, and 100 schools using KMERC funds will be upgraded. During the transfer counselling process, teacher posts in KPS will be filled first, treating them as priority posts. Further, priority will be given to fill vacant posts in these schools during teacher recruitment,” the CM said.

The government has also announced two Vidhyatharti Indira Canteens in Bengaluru and four in Dharwad. It has also decided to implement student elections in colleges and universities to prepare future leaders who are well informed and read.