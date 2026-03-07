CM Siddaramaiah sets aside Rs 44,632 crore for welfare of Ahinda voter

SHIVAMOGGA: The state budget 2026-27 has made wide-ranging announcements across Social Welfare, Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare and Minorities Welfare departments, covering education, livelihood and institutional reform. The total allocation under the SC Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan stands at Rs 44,632 crore.

Hostels, residential schools

Across all four departments, 187 new post-matriculation hostels will be opened this year. A high-level committee will be set up to reform the management of 6,562 hostels housing 8.50 lakh students. Rs 56 crore has been additionally provided for revising hostel maintenance rates, and Rs 25 crore for basic infrastructure in government hostels.

Forty new residential schools will be started in hoblis, and 31 existing schools upgraded to offer pre-university education. Thirty new Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) schools will be constructed at Rs 660 crore. Educational infrastructure and other basic amenities will be provided at these residential schools at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Four KREIS schools will become Centres of Excellence for NEET, JEE and K-CET coaching. Four CBSE residential schools, named after Ambedkar, will be set up in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Belagavi and Kolar.

New institutions, corpns

A Karnataka Adivasi Development Corporation will be established for Irula, Soliga, Jenukuruba, Kadukuruba, Kudiya, Siddi and other vulnerable tribal communities living on forest fringes. A separate Scheduled Tribes Commission will be constituted to address ST grievances. A Buddhist Development Corporation will be set up under the Social Welfare Department. Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the comprehensive development of Jain, Buddhist and Sikh communities.