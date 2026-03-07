Karnataka Budget 2026: Excise revenue target raised to Rs 45,000 crore

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a Rs 45,000-crore excise revenue target for FY 2026-’27, citing a 12.7% growth compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The New Indian Express, on March 5, was the first to break the news on the proposed increase in excise revenue target for the new fiscal, giving the exact figure of Rs 45,000 crore.

“The hike in revenue target effectively means that excise and additional excise duty (ED) and (AED) in the economically priced category of Indian Made Liquor (IML) in the first four slabs may go up again because 80-85% of excise revenue comes from these slabs,” industry sources said.

Last year, Siddaramaiah raised the AED on the first four slabs (with lowest MRP) of IML by Rs 15.

The CM’s 17th budget was not just about increasing revenue target, the template of which is now set on regular hikes in AED on IML and beer, he also announced reforms in the decades old excise taxation policy, from bulk litre of IML to percentage of alcohol in beverage (AIB) citing global practices, and the phased rationalisation on the existing slabs; from 16 to eight. IML in Karnataka is priced and taxed according to its slab. Presently, there are 16 excise slabs, with the cheapest IML falling in the first four slabs and the most expensive ones in the 16th slab.

“An Alcohol-in-Beverage-based excise duty structure is globally recognised as the gold standard for alcohol taxation, as it directly targets the alcohol content which is the primary source of negative externalities. This will be introduced from April 2026,” the CM announced.